Boys basketball: King’s Way Christian 71, Seton Catholic 63

Matt Garrison had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Knights won the Trico League opener.

Skyler Freeman scored 18 points to lead the Knights, and Joe Mills scored 17 points and had seven rebounds, and Karter Graves had 15 points and six assists.

Seton Catholic was led in scoring by Isaiah Parker’s 14 points.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 71, SETON CATHOLIC 63

SETON CATHOLIC — Henry Demsky 9, Isaiah Parker 14, Matt Kent 5, Ben Owen 3, Tyler Davis 2, Delano Morgan 12, Garrett Wellman 11. Totals 19-41 (6) 7-9 63.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Nic Pulicella 3, Jared Jarvi 0, Luke Hoffman 0, Karter Graves 15, Joe Mills 17, Matt Garrison 14, Karson Jones 2, Skyler Freeman 18, Koby Kimball 2. Totals 23-32 (3) 16-27.

Seton 21 14 10 18–63

King’s Way 17 20 16 18–71