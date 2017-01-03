Boys basketball: Prairie 65, Evergreen 60

A A

Seth Hall scored 21 points and Dwayne Stewart added 18 as the Falcons withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the Plainsmen in their GSHL 3A victory.

Evergreen’s Dwight Jones led the fourth-quarter comeback and scored all 13 of his points in the final eight minutes.

“He just found his confidence,” Evergreen coach Brian Witherspoon said.

Jones was one of fourPlainsmen in double figures; Payton Monda finished with 14, Jeremy Harju, John Hansberry and Tre Ratcliff each had 11.

PRAIRIE 65, EVERGREEN 60

PRAIRIE — Dante Heitschmidt 0, Kameron Osborn 9, Braiden Broadbent 5, Seth Hall 21, Ethan Rouse 0, Kaleb Locke 0, Logan Reed 6, Dwayne Stewart 18, Matthew Kogler 6. Totals 26 (5) 7-11, 65

EVERGREEN — Payton Monda 14, Tre Ratcliff 11, John Hansberry 11, Dwight Jones 13, Elon Freeman 3, Jeremy Harju 11, Christian Huerta 2, Brock Schoene 2 Totals 19 (5) 17-24, 60

Prairie 16 23 13 13– 65

Evergreen 14 8 16 22–60