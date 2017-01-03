Boys basketball: Union 77, Parkrose, Ore. 52

A A

Cameron Cranston had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Titans to a non-league home win.

Tyler Combs had 15 points and hit four 3-pointers in the second half. Union finished with 12 3-pointers.

The Titans (9-2) jumped to a 25-13 lead after one quarter.

“We moved the ball pretty well in the first quarter,” Union coach Blake Conley said.

UNION 77, PARKROSE (Ore.) 52

PARKROSE (Ore.) — Keandre Burton 19, Justin Tran 4, Donte Mcdaniel 7, Thomas Grant 4, Tyjuan Overton 1, Leyson Farmer 17, Eric Judge 2. Totals 16 (10) 10-12 52.

UNION — Keithen Shepard 7, Houston Combs 6, Zach Reznick 13, Tyler Combs 15, Quinn Lamey 4, Jalen Brown 2, Cameron Cranston 15, Jason Franklin Jr. 2, Cole Sussee 8, Aiden Nellor 5. Totals 29 (12) 7-10 77.

Parkrose 13 14 10 15–52

Union 25 13 16 23–77