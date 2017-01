Boys basketball: Woodland 68, R.A. Long 49

A A

Tanner Sixberry and Palmer Dinehart each scored 16 points and combined for 27 rebounds in the win at Longview.

Devin Rice came off the bench to score two 3-pointer in the second quarter to give the Beavers a spark.

WOODLAND 68, R.A. LONG 49

WOODLAND — Bryce Mulder 12, Joshua Pasual 2, Devin Rice 8, Wyatt Harsh 4, Palmer Dinehart 16, Tristan Thomas 2, Isaiah Flanagan 0, Tyler Flanagan 9, Tanner Sixberry 16, Alex Bishop 0, Tim Gerega 0. Totals 27 (4) 10-16 68.

R.A. LONG — Marcus Maryott 2, Coby Rothwell 21, Tyrick Lewis-Clark 5, Jacob Thompson 1, Nolan Plank 0, Conner Wallace 4, Jacob Childers 8, KeAndre Grimes 1, Tanner Rybnikar 0, Keoni Mawae 8. Totals 17 (6) 9-17 49.

Woodland 15 20 19 14–68

R.A. Long 14 11 14 10–49

JV — R.A. Long 43-41; C — R.A. Long 55-24