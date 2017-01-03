Death row inmate dies at medical facility

A A

One of the nine people on Washington state’s death row has died of cardiac arrest while in a medical facility for a chronic illness, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Dwayne A. Woods, 46, who was sentenced to death nearly 20 years ago, died Sunday night at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, according to Corrections, which noted that he had been under observation for a chronic illness.

Woods, who was in the state prison in Walla Walla, was convicted in June 1997 on two counts of aggravated first-degree murder in the killings of Telisha Shaver, 22, and Jade Moore, 18.

Shaver and Moore were raped and beaten on the head with a baseball bat in a Spokane Valley mobile home in April 1996, according to The Spokesman-Review.