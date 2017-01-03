Dress up pork scaloppini with this sweet recipe

A A

Sweet and tart balsamic vinegar dresses up pork scaloppini. Broccoli Raab (also called rapini or broccoli rabe), is best when small or young. It has a nutty and slightly bitter taste.

There are many different qualities of balsamic vinegar. The best ones are made only from grapes; lesser ones add brown sugar or caramel. Some quality producers make a less expensive but good quality vinegar. Read the label. It should say balsamic vinegar and not have any other added ingredients such as sugar.

Fred Tasker’s wine suggestion: This tangy pork dish would go well with an exotic, tangy, white wine like torront?s. Or a red pinot noir. Try both.

• Helpful Hints:

Thin cut boneless pork chops can be used instead of pork tenderloin.

Broccoli florets can be substituted for broccoli raab. The cooking time and method are the same.

• Countdown:

Place water for pasta on to boil.

Make pork.

Make pasta and broccoli raab.

Balsamic Pork Scaloppini

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3/4 pound pork tenderloin

Olive oil spray

1 cup diced onion

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons pine nuts

2 tablespoons chopped parsley (optional garnish)

Remove visible fat from tenderloin and cut into 1-inch thick slices. Flatten the slices with a meat bat or the bottom of a heavy skillet. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray. Saute onion 3 minutes. Move onion to sides of skillet. Add pork to the skillet and saute 2 minutes per side. Remove to a plate; sprinkle salt and pepper to taste. Raise heat to high, add vinegar. Reduce liquid by half, about 1 minute. Add pine nuts and warm through, about 30 seconds. Divide pork between two dinner plates and spoon the sauce and pine nuts on top. Sprinkle parsley on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 330 calories (26 percent from fat), 9.5 g fat (1.9 g saturated, 4.1 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 37.6 g protein, 20.3 g carbohydrates, 2.1 g fiber, 115 mg sodium.

Fettuccini And Broccoli Rabe

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/2 pound broccoli raab, stems trimmed (about 4 cups)

1/4 pound fresh or dried fettuccini

2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cut off thick broccoli raab stems and discard. Cut broccoli raab into 1-inch pieces. Fill a large saucepan 3/4 full of water and bring to a boil. Add the broccoli raab and fettuccini. Bring back to a boil and boil 4 minutes for fresh fettuccini and 8 minutes for dried. Remove 2 tablespoons pasta water to a bowl. Drain and add fettuccini and broccoli raab to the bowl. Add olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.

Yield 2 servings

Per serving: 269 calories (19 percent from fat), 5.8 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 10.0 g protein, 44.8 g carbohydrates, 4.0 g fiber, 29 mg sodium.