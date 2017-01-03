Girls basketball: Battle Ground 47, Heritage 44

A A

Brianna Adams scored 15 points as the Tigers opened 4A GSHL play with a road win.

Battle Ground (5-4, 1-0) held a narrow lead by hitting free throws down the stretch. Heritage (3-8, 0-1) was 7 for 22 from the fould line.

“It really came down to that they hit their free throws and we didn’t,” Heritage coach Karrin Wilson said.

Vanessa Brown had 15 points and Jasmin Tuttle added 12 for Heritage. Lisi Thomas had 12 rebounds and three blocks.

BATTLE GROUND 47, HERITAGE 44

BATTLE GROUND — Brenley Billingsley 0, Kayla Cruz 9, Morgan Stradley 8, Brianna Adams 15, Emily Gibbs 8, Madison Mukensnabl 0, Kelly Poteet 5, Emeline Akengue 2. Totals 14 (3) 16-26 47.

HERITAGE — Deja Gomez 0, Eliza Chow 0, Gio Smith 5, Jasmin Tuttle 12, Brittaney Carroll 0, Alina Svirdan 5, Vanessa Brown 15, Tori Roush 0, Taylor Wulf 0, Anna Rosenbaum 2, Lisi Thomas 5. Totals 16 (5) 7-22 44.

Bat.Ground 13 11 11 12–47

Heritage 9 13 9 13–44

JV — Battle Ground 46-21

C — Battle Ground won.