Girls basketball: Mountain View 43, Fort Vancouver 26

A A

Olivia Hood scored the first 10 points of the game en route to 13 as the Thunder won the 3A GSHL opener. Eva Winsheimer added 12 points for Mountain View.

Fort was led in scoring by Jocelyn Salavea’s eight points.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 43, FORT VANCOUVER 26

FORT VANCOUVER — Megan Nellor 3, Jocelyn Salavea 8, Karinna Aguas 1, Trinity Stegall 2, Alexis Zelaya 2, Jessica Wright 0, Jazmeen Kaur 2, Kayla Hola 8. Totals 7 (0) 12-29 26.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Eva Winsheimer 12, Kayla Huckins 0, Mikhenna Miller, Emily VanNess 2, Dejah Wilson 4, Bethani Cobb 2, Mollie Doyle 7, Jenna Carlson 0, Gillian Murphy 2, Olivia Hood 13, Annalei Santos 1. Totals 16 (2) 9-23 43.

Fort 2 5 8 11–26

MtnView 20 6 6 11–43

JV — Mountain View won; C — Fort Vancouver won