Girls basketball: Ridgefield 48, Centralia 38

A A

Anna Murphy’s strong all-around game led the Spudders to a non-league win at home.

Murphy had seven points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks.

“She gave us some energy and had some key offensive rebounds that allowed us to put the game away,” Ridgefield coach Tom Klutz said.

Sarah Jenkins scored 11 points and Devi Dugan added 10 points off the bench for Ridgefield (5-5).

RIDGEFIELD 48, CENTRALIA 38

CENTRALIA — Chelsea Petrino 12, Danika Jensen 0, Rachel Wilkerson 9, Hannah Porter 2, Carissa Kaut 9, Ellie Corwin 6. Totals 11 (3) 13-26 38.

RIDGEFIELD (5-5) — Sarah Jenkins 11, Anna Murphy 7, Devi Dugan 10, Aliesha Ball 0, Kylie Greenwald 5, Kaia Oliver 0, Emma Jenkins 0, Emi Long 1, Karli Oliver 10, Amy Bishop-Smith 4. Totals 17 (8) 6-10 48.

Centralia 4 15 11 8–38

Ridgefield 15 8 12 13–48

JV — Centralia won