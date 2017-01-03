Girls basketball: Union 54, Astoria, Ore., 47, OT

A A

Emily Takayoshi scored 12 points to lead the Titans to a non-league road win in overtime.

Alexis Raymore and Courtney Cranston each added 10 points for Union (6-2), which outscored Astoria 11-4 in overtime.

UNION 54, ASTORIA, Ore. 47 (OT)

UNION — Alexis Raymore 10, Laura Beard, Jewels Soto 0, Marina Morningstar 4, Keanna Wakefield 0, Rebekah Barney 9, Tanya Gladkov 2, Emily Takayoshi 12, Mackenzie Lewis 7, Courtney Cranston 10. Totals 20 (4) 10-16 54.

ASTORIA (Ore.) — Sam Hemsley 8, Ashley Dalton 2, Alexis Wallace 18, Gracie Cummings 3, Rylee Demander 2, Brooklynn Hankwitz 7, Libbie Nash 7. Totals 17 (2) 11-18 47.

Union 15 8 6 14 11—54

Astoria 10 6 13 14 4—47

JV — Union 45-19