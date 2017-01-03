High winds expected tonight into Wednesday

A A

The frigid temperatures are expected to feel even colder by high winds expected tonight through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a wind advisory, which goes into effect at 6 p.m. today, and calls for east winds between 15 and 30 mph, with gusts reaching speeds of up to 40 to 50 mph. The advisory remains in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Portland and Clark County area may see tree damage and power disruption, the advisory states.

It cautions that the winds will make driving difficult on area bridges, especially for trucks and other high profile vehicles.

Today is expected to be sunny, though temperatures will hover between 31 and 24 degrees throughout the day.