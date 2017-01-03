House fire caused by wood stove displaces two

A A

A Monday fire at a house near Battle Ground Lake State Park, caused by a wood stove, displaced two people.

Firefighters with Clark County Fire District 3 responded to the blaze, reported at 4:30 p.m. in the 18200 block of Northeast 249th Street.

Two people who lived at the home were outside by the time crews arrived and were displaced by the blaze, Clark County Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Young said.

The fire, which did an estimated $50,000 in damage, was caused by wood in the wood stove coming into contact with a vent, Young said.

The fire got into the attic. Crews knocked down the blaze in about a half an hour, according to fire officials.