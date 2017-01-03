Jobless benefits website hiccups over weekend

A A

OLYMPIA — Some people who went online to claim unemployment benefits from the state Employment Security Department late last week had to wait until this week, due to the site’s upgrade.

The site was down from 2 p.m. Friday through Tuesday morning to set up new security and services on the website. Agency spokesperson Janelle Guthrie said the site experienced technical difficulties Tuesday morning, as well.

Once a person qualifies for benefits, he or she files claims weekly between Saturday midnight and the following Friday. Guthrie said people were alerted ahead of time of the website conversion.

Those who tried to file claims late last week but had to file Tuesday should get benefits this week, she said.

“People who are applying for benefits online will not see a delay in benefit payments if they file later in the week,” she wrote.