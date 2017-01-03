Living Hope Church opening warming center tonight

A A

Living Hope Church in Vancouver is opening tonight as a warming center for homeless people. The National Weather Service in Portland forecasts that temperatures will dip to 23 degrees tonight and there is a wind advisory tonight through Wednesday afternoon.

Living Hope will serve dinner at 5:30 p.m. and people can stay for a church service. Otherwise, check-in time is 9 p.m., and people can stay in the church until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Council for the Homeless.

The warming center will be held in the church’s chapel at 2533 N.E. Andresen Road.

The Council for the Homeless is unsure about the status of warming centers for the rest of the week. The National Weather Service forecasts low temperatures between the low 20s and high teens this week. Living Hope’s warming center was open New Year’s Day, and the day center at Friends of the Carpenter also became a warming center during severe weather last month.

Those seeking shelter in Clark County can call the Council for the Homeless’ Housing Hotline at 360-695-9677.

Anyone interested in donating coats, hats, gloves, footwear, tarps, sleeping bags and blankets to be given to unsheltered people can call 211 or visit www.211info.org.