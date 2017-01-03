Man hurt Friday in vehicle crash improving

A A

The condition of a Battle Ground man critically injured in a single-vehicle crash last week has been upgraded.

John Zeziger, 49, was listed in satisfactory condition at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center on Tuesday following the Yacolt-area crash early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 34000 block of Northeast Kelly Road west of Yacolt at about 2:30 a.m. for a vehicle that had gone off the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.

Zeziger had been driving south when he left the road, hit a tree and wrapped around a couple of more trees, the sheriff’s office said. Firefighters worked for about half an hour to pull Zeziger from the wreckage. He was originally listed in critical condition.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said, but detectives with the agency’s traffic unit are continuing their investigation.