Medical Examiner: Vancouver woman died of drowning

The Vancouver woman whose body was found Saturday in the Multnomah Channel in Oregon died of drowning, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The agency said it does not make a determination on manner in death investigations.

The body of Leticia E. Montes, 20, was found at about 12:30 p.m. by residents of the Rock Pointe Marina, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Montes had been reported as a missing person to the Portland Police Bureau.

The woman’s family is raising money for her funeral expenses online at www.gofundme.com/leticia-montes. According to the fundraising page, a funeral is planned for Jan. 14.