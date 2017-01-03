Planned dam called threat to endangered fish

A A

BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife advocates plan to challenge the approval of a new Yellowstone River dam aimed at benefiting Montana and North Dakota farmers that critics say could kill off a dwindling population of a fish species dating to the time of dinosaurs.

A bypass channel would be built alongside the concrete irrigation dam near the Montana-North Dakota border to let endangered pallid sturgeon reach upstream spawning grounds.

But scientists don’t know if the fish would use the channel. Advocates for the few remaining wild sturgeon say betting they would is an unacceptable risk because they could die off altogether if the channel plan does not work.

Pallid sturgeon are one of the rarest native fish in the Missouri and Mississippi River basins, have a distinctive, shark-like snout and can live 50 years, reaching 6 feet in length.

Defenders of Wildlife and the Natural Resources Defense Council said in a court filing Friday they are negotiating with officials on how to proceed following last month’s dam construction approval by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation.

The groups have a lawsuit pending over the $57 million project, which U.S. District Judge Brian Morris temporarily blocked in 2015.

Morris must give his approval before construction can begin on the dam that would supply water to about 400 farms that produce sugar beets, wheat, barley, alfalfa and other crops.

Bypasses to circumvent dams have been used with mixed success for salmon and other fish populations in the Pacific Northwest and New England, but never for pallid sturgeon.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists have said the best option for sturgeon would be to remove an existing rock weir so the fish could pass freely up the river.

A government-sponsored peer review panel that examined the Yellowstone dam proposal expressed doubts that the bypass channel would help the fish make their way upstream and beyond the dam.

Removing the weir has been rejected by federal officials as too costly.