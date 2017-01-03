Product innovation forum set for Jan. 18

A A

Washington State University Vancouver’s Business Growth Mentor & Analysis Program will host speaker Randy Steck at its next forum, “Taming the Uncertainty of Product Innovation.”

Steck, principal at Stex LLC and considered an expert in the field, will discuss ways to deal with uncertainty related to technical product innovation. The forum will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Pacific Continental Bank Community Room, 101 E. Sixth St., Vancouver.

The cost is $10 per person and the event is open to all. Register online at https://business.vancouver.wsu.edu/bgmap and click “Upcoming Events.”