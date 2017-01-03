Remade county council meets — calmly

A A

Tuesday evening’s Clark County council meeting was uncommonly boring.

No one made any accusations against their fellow councilors or staff, no one delivered any passionate diatribes, no one delayed the meeting with unexpected ordinances or amendments and no one bickered.

The most unexpected event was when Jim Demetro, a local sculptor, was presented with the Clark County Arts Commission Lifetime Achievement Award from Barbara Wright, a member of the commission, and the award fell from her hands and broke.

“If you want to stay for real art you can stay for the council meeting,” County Chair Marc Boldt remarked after Demetro gave his acceptance speech.

The council meeting was the first meeting of 2017 and the first without David Madore and Tom Mielke. The duo constituted a minority voting bloc and often turned council meetings into drawn-out battles with the rest of the council and county staff. Madore lost re-election to John Blom and Mielke retired to be replaced by Eileen Quiring.

The entire meeting lasted less than an hour. Calvin Blom, a pastor at Battle Ground Baptist Church and father of the new councilor, gave the invocation.

Councilor Julie Olson was unanimously elected as council vice chair.

The council approved members for the Fort Vancouver Regional Library Board of Trustees.

The council also approved an agreement with the city of Vancouver for indigent defense services for special therapeutic courts for veterans and people facing substance abuse issues.

Ed Barnes, a former county commissioner and labor leader, expressed his support for replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge during the public comment period. Ron Swaren, a Portland activist, used the public comment period to question that approach.

At the end of the meeting, Councilor Jeanne Stewart remarked that she was excited to work with the new councilors.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, and it’s going to be good,” she said. “It’s going to be good working together.”