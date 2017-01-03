Satisfying start for Camas girls basketball

A A

It is one game. The first league game, in fact.

Still, it was a big game for the Camas girls basketball team.

Haley Hanson made four 3-pointers Tuesday night and Teague Schroeder made three 3-pointers — all in the third quarter — as Camas stopped defending league champion Skyview 48-43.

That would be the six-time defending Class 4A Greater St. Helens League champion Storm.

“This is the year to show what we’ve got, to show our hard work,” said Schroeder, a senior. “To put it all together as a team the way we did, it’s — what’s the word? — very satisfying.”

“It’s great. It’s a new experience for me,” added Hanson, a sophomore. “It’s a great feeling just to beat them.”

The Papermakers struggled in the non-league schedule, both with their record and their team play. Hanson said they started figuring it out over the holiday break.

“Playing as a team tonight, that really helped us,” she said. “We all know our roles.”

The Papermakers know how to find the hot hand.

Schroeder had one point at the half, but made a 3-pointer early in the third quarter. Then she just kept draining shots, finishing with 11 points in the period as Camas extended a three-point lead to 12.

“I had confidence,” Schroeder said. ” ‘Oh yeah, that’s in. That’s in. That’s in.’ As a shooter, you need that confidence.”

Hanson made three 3-pointers in the first half. Then she made another early in the fourth quarter to give the Papermakers a 13-point lead.

The Papermakers had no idea that would be their last field goal of the game. Skyview rallied, getting within three in the final minute. But the Camas defense, strong all night, got it done again.

“We were going crazy. We knew the only way to stop them was to pressure them,” Hanson said. “That’s what we did. We gave it our all on every single defensive play.”

Hanson was instrumental on the decisive defensive play, too. In the final minute, Skyview trailing by three, Hanson took a swipe at the ball just prior to a 3-point attempt, popping the ball up into the air. The Papermakers retrieved it and made enough free throws to escape Skyview with the victory.

Schroeder said it was a momentum thing for the Papermakers. Hanson’s shooting lifted the team in the first half. Schroeder got it going in the third quarter. And they all wanted to do something for the cause.

“The energy between each other, that’s what we feed off of each other,” Schroeder said. “That’s when we execute, that’s when we rebound. That’s when we do all the little things that matter.”

Riley Friauf led Skyview with 15 points. She also had nine rebounds. Ashlee Comastro had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Sydney Friaf had nine points and seven boards.

Camas led by eight early in the game but Skyview went on 10-0 run in the second quarter to take the lead.

From there, though, the Papermakers did all those little things Schroeder talked about in order to win. Meghan Finley had six assists. Emma Jones had four steals.

And after one game in the 4A Greater St. Helens League season, the Papermakers are undefeated. The defending champions have a loss.

CAMAS 48, SKYVIEW 43

CAMAS — Meghan Finley 5, Jillian Webb 0, Teague Schroeder 12, Haley Hanson 13, Marianna Payne 2, Maggie Wells 2, Emma Jones 6, Madison Freemon 2, Courtney Clemmer 6. Totals 16-49 (8-20) 8-13 48.

SKYVIEW — Riley Friauf 15, Mikelle Anthony 0, Sydney Friauf 9, Hanna Van Nortwick 4, Remington Riley 5, Ashlee Comastro 10, Mariah Campbell 0. Totals 14-49 (1-10) 14-22 43.

Camas 16 10 17 5–48

Skyview 10 13 8 12–43