A A

ERLANGER, Ky. — Toyota is beginning to move hundreds of jobs out of its Kentucky headquarters as part of a nationwide consolidation.

Workers have begun relocating from Toyota’s Erlanger plant and will continue through the end of 2018, The Kentucky Enquirer reported.

The company, which is moving its facilities to the Texas suburb of Plano, said the move will affect 648 workers. All employees received a job offer as part of the restructuring, company spokeswoman Kelly Stefanich said.