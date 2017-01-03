U.S. factory activity hit 2-year high in December

A A

WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in December to its highest level in two years, as new orders and production jumped in a sign of economic growth.

The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its manufacturing index came in at 54.7 last month, up from 53.2 in November and the highest reading since the end of 2014. Any reading over 50 signals growth.

“This morning’s report indicates that U.S. manufacturing activity ended 2016 on a high note,” said Rob Martin, an economist at Barclays bank.

New orders registered a reading of 60.2 and production improved to 60.3, evidence of greater demand for factory goods. The employment reading was 53.1.