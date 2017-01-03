Woman hurt in Dec. 6 crash still in hospital

A A

A Vancouver woman remains hospitalized a month after she was injured in a Hazel Dell crash that killed another passenger in the vehicle.

Patricia Vancura, 26, is in satisfactory condition at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Vancura was a passenger in a Honda sedan traveling west on Minnehaha Street at about 6:15 a.m. Dec. 6, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of a red truck traveling east on the street turned left into a business driveway, entered the path of the Honda and the two vehicles collided, the sheriff’s office said.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Darius Brown of Vancouver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, Brian Matthew, 23, of Vancouver, was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center but has since been released.

The sheriff’s office said that excessive speed and impaired driving are suspected causes of the crash but are awaiting toxicology reports prior to pressing charges.

Police also said that the Honda had been reported stolen.