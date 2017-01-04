Bellevue developer charged in investment fraud case

A A

SEATTLE – A Bellevue developer suspected of bilking more than 250 Chinese investors out of millions of dollars on two real estate projects is facing federal criminal charges.

Seattlepi.com reports that Lobsang Dargey was charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and scheming to conceal information from the U.S. He’s expected to plead guilty to Wednesday as part of a negotiated agreement.

Prosecutors said Dargey exploited a federal visa program to defraud investors by claiming their involvement in his projects would help secure their residency in the U.S.

Dargey is accused of using the scam to raise more than $125 million.

His attorney, Robert Mahler, said Dargey has reached an agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will work to repay the investors.