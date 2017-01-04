Boy, 14, identified in Keizer train fatality

A A

SALEM, Ore. — A teenager hit and killed by a train last week has been identified as a 14-year-old Keizer boy.

McNary High School Principal Erik Jespersen tells the Statesman Journal that Isaac Garcia was a sweet kid and his death is devastating.

Jespersen informed Garcia’s teachers about the death over the weekend, and the rest of the school was informed Tuesday.

The ninth-grader was standing on the tracks early Friday evening when he was struck by a Portland & Western Railroad train. The incident is being investigated by the Oregon State Police, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Keizer Police Department.