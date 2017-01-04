Boys basketball: Heritage 53, Battle Ground 42

A A

Jander Cline inside presence proved to be the difference in the Timberwolves’ GSHL 4A-opening victory over the Tigers.

“He played big for us and battled inside all night,” Heritage coach Drew Preuninger said.

Cline finished with a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds as Preuninger praised his team’s defense to holding BG to 42 points. Sanjeet Singh added 13 points.

Battle Ground was paced by Shane Hatch’s 13 points.

HERITAGE 53, BATTLE GROUND 42

BATTLE GROUND — Jacob Currie 4, Eddie Kazic 0, Casey Spencer 0, Brendan Beal 6, Vincent McCormic, Ryan Davis 2, Gunner Talkington 0, Brock Robinson 0, Shane Hatch 13, Eiljah Parker 4, Daelon Floyd 8, KeAndre Hunter-Holliday 0, Laine 5. Totals 16 (4) 6-11, 42

HERITAGE — Brenden Comstock 0, Christopher Tellez, Ammon Garrison, 0 Keoni Peneueta 3, Michael Taras 0, Xayvier Pitre 0, Nick Morse 4, Jander Cline 22, LaTrell Johnson 7, Josh Patton 4, Sanjeet Singh 13, Totals 18 (3) 14-18, 53

Bat.Ground 11 6 10 15–42

Heritage 11 10 17 15 –53

JV — Heritage.

