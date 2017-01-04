Clark Talks podcast shares tips, tricks for resolutions

A A

If you’ve hit the gym, started a new journal or begun a new hobby in the first week of 2017, you might be one of many thousands of people who have resolved to make this year your year.

This week’s episode of Clark Talks shares tips and tricks for setting and keeping goals for the new year with Vancouver psychologist Will Meek, who explains why we’re driven to reflect and set new paths at the beginning of the year. Co-hosts Katie Gillespie and Dameon Pesanti also sit down with health reporter Marissa Harshman to discuss the resolutions local leaders made, and Pesanti takes to the streets to ask people in downtown Vancouver how they’re planning to make their year better.

Clark Talks, The Columbian’s weekly podcast, is released Wednesday evenings and can be found on The Columbian’s website every Thursday.

You can find the show on Soundcloud, or subscribe for free weekly downloads on iTunes or Stitcher.