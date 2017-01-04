Concerns about water mount near Damascus

A A

BEIRUT — Syrian regime forces mounted air and shelling attacks against rebel areas near the capital Damascus on Wednesday amid growing worries about the fate of a shaky cease-fire that went into effect last week, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that regime warplanes had carried out at least 15 strikes targeting Wadi Barada northwest of Damascus.

The forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad are trying to push under air cover into the strategically important area, which holds the sources of the capital’s water supply, the watchdog added.

“The regime forces have managed to make gains in the Basima area and other parts of the Wadi (Barada),” said the observatory’s head, Rami Abdel-Rahman.

Water supplies to Damascus were cut off 12 days ago after the government started a major offensive on Wadi Barada, with both sides trading blame for the cut.

Government forces advanced close to the water source at the Ein al-Fijeh spring on Tuesday, Abdel-Rahman said.

Late Wednesday, the Syrian opposition accused the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, which is fighting alongside Assad, of preventing Russian officers from checking the water situation and damage to the pumps that supply Damascus with water.

“Some figures from Wadi Barada who live outside the area were accompanying four Russian officers to assess the situation and assess the damages in the Ein al-Fijeh spring … but a checkpoint belonging to Hezbollah prevented the Russian officers from entering,” Ahmed Ramadan, head of media at the Syrian National Coalition, said in a message sent to journalists.

The Syrian government has accused the rebels of cutting off the water deliberately to the capital Damascus, a charge denied by the rebels, who said that the regime strikes on the area have caused the damage.

Abdel-Rahman said there were ongoing talks involving local notables from Wadi Barada, the government side and Russia — which is co-sponsor of the cease-fire along with rebel backer Turkey — to reach a deal to end the battles and resume water supplies to the capital.

“Some people inside Wadi Barada have agreed to allow only a Russian team to assess the situation,” Abdel-Rahman said, adding that the regime is still insisting that rebels should withdraw from the Ein al-Fijeh area or else they will continue the military operation.

Meanwhile, at least one civilian was killed and several others injured after at least 12 regime shells fell on the Eastern Ghouta region, the main remaining rebel territory near the capital, the observatory reported.