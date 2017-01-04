Driver crashes into fallen tree in north Clark County

A A

A driver escaped injury after he crashed into a tree that had fallen on the roadway in front of him Wednesday morning.

A man was driving a pickup truck north on Northeast 72nd Avenue near Northeast 252nd Way, just south of Day Break Park, at about 7:15 a.m., according to Clark County Fire & Rescue Spokesman Tim Dawdy.

A tree fell across the roadway and the man wasn’t able to stop in time and crashed into the tree, Dawdy said.

Emergency crews responded and assessed the man, but he refused medical treatment, Dawdy said.

The downed tree blocked the roadway in both directions, but firefighters and public works crews used chainsaws to remove the tree, reopening the road up about an hour later.