Girls basketball: Heritage 51, Hudson’s Bay 14

The Timberwolves used a 21-point second quarter to run away from the Eagles.

Vanessa Brown scored 11 points to lead Heritage. Anna Rosenbaum and Madison Madsen each had seven points.

Every Heritage player scored in this non-league game.

HERITAGE 51, HUDSON’S BAY 14

HUDSON’S BAY — Gabbie Garcia 2, Lousei Mikaele 0, Shelby DeLong 2, Deona Muehe-Brice 0, Abagail Barton 0, Michaela Collins 0, Abbie Marcum 2, Sharon Hanson 1, Lizeth Ramirez 4, Brittany Doolittle 3. Totals 5 (1) 3-8 14.

HERITAGE — Deja Gomez 2, Eliza Chow 2, Gio Smith 4, Jasmin Tuttle 5, Brittaney Carroll 4, Addie Gillas, Alina Svirdan 2, Vanessa Brown 11, Tori Roush 2, Taylor Wulf 2, Anna Rosenbaum 7, Madison Madsen 7, Lisi Thomas 3. Totals 17 (2) 15-30 00.

H. Bay 1 4 2 7–14

Heritage 9 21 8 13–51

JV — Heritage won. C — Bay won.