Girls basketball: La Center 68, Stevenson 14

A A

The undefeated Wildcats opened up Trico League play with a no-doubt-about-it victory.

Taylor Stephens scored 16 points, Taylor Mills had 15, and Alyssa McKnight added 10 points in a balanced attack.

The Wildcats also shared the other statistics: Mills had 11 rebounds and five steals; Bethany Whitten had four assists and five steals; Stephens had five steals; and Whitley Seter had four assists and five steals.

Kennedy O’Mahoney led Stevenson with six points.

LA CENTER 68, STEVENSON 14

STEVENSON — Jaida Emerson 3, Kaitlyn Rathgeber 2, Adriana Campbell 0, Serena Blackledge 0, Jazmine Morat 2, Ashley Brannan 1, Kennedy O’Mahoney 6, Zoey Zapfe 0, Peighton Campbell 0, Hobbs 0. Totals 6-22 (0) 2-9 14.

LA CENTER (9-0) — Laynie Erickson 4, Alyssa McKnight 10, Whitley Seter 4, Molly Edwards 6, Natasha Lewis 6, Lauryn Powers 0, Bethany Whitten 7, Madison Rose 0, Taylor Mills 15, Mia Edwards 0, Taylor Stephens 16. Totals 28-56 (4) 8-13 68.

Stevenson 2 5 3 4–14

La Center 21 26 10 11–68

JV — La Center won.