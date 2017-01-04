Girls basketball: Mark Morris 46, Columbia River 36

A A

Mark Morris held Columbia River to four points in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.

“We led the whole game. Didn’t finish, and they did,” Columbia River coach Carl Click said.

Zsaleh Parvas scored 16 and Libby Bartleson added 15 to lead the Monarchs, who won the fourth quarter 16-4.

Kate Kraft led Columbia River with 15 points. Jordan Ryan had eight points and 10 rebounds. Emma Fisk grabbed nine boards.

MARK MORRIS 46, COLUMBIA RIVER 36

MARK MORRIS — Kaylee Johnson 0, Kalina Makaiwi 2, Gabby Bennett 0, Madison Early 2, Madison Mosier 9, Sarah Russell, Zsaleh Parvas 16, Alexis Troy 2, Madison Pond 0, Libby Bartleson 15. Totals 16 (6) 8-20 46.

COLUMBIA RIVER (6-5) — Ellie Furth 4, Liz Canton 0, Kate Kraft 15, Erin Baker 0, Katie Kolbe 3, Anna Klundt 0, Jordan Ryan 8, Claire Pardue 0, Emma Fisk 6. Totals 14 (1) 7-9 36.

M. Morris 5 11 14 16–46

River 11 11 10 4–36

JV — Mark Morris 53-41.