Girls basketball: Washougal 52, Hockinson 34

A A

Beyonce Bea had 21 points and 19 rebounds, and the Washougal girls basketball team improved to 3-0 in the Class 2A Greater St. Helens League with an 18-point win over Hockinson.

Toryi Midland added 12 points and five blocked shots as Washougal topped the Hawks 52-34.

Washougal held Hockinson to 20 percent shooting.

“No energy,” Hockinson coach Damon Roche said, adding that several of the team’s guards are battling illnesses.

“We’ll give them a much better game when we get healthy.”

Payton Wangler scored 16 points to lead Hockinson.

Lindsey Thomas had eight assists for Washougal and Mason Oberg had five dimes.

WASHOUGAL 52, HOCKINSON 34

WASHOUGAL — Lindsey Thomas 2, Kaitlyn Reijonen 6, Beyonce Bea 21, Mason Oberg 3, Toryi Midland 12, Maggie Hungerford 2, Ashley Gibbons 2, Mckinley Stotts 4. Totals 25 (1) 1-4 52.

HOCKINSON — Emma Dietel 0, Payton Wangler 16, Lauren Ellensohn 6, Brittany McGuire 4, Adyson Dyer 0, Elyse Fisher 1, Trinity Paulsen 0, Calli Garver 2, Katie Wynkoop 5. Totals 12 (3) 7-20 34.

Washougal 12 14 13 13–52

Hockinson 6 10 4 14–34

JV — Hockinson 55-54, OT. C — Hockinson d. Union