Girls basketball: Woodland 53, R.A. Long 48

Three Beavers scored in double figures and Woodland made its free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Kaily Christensen scored 15 points to lead Woodland. Kayla Fredricks had 11 points and six rebounds and Dana Glovic had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Fredricks scored six of her points in the final quarter. She and Christensen combined to go 7 of 8 from the line in the period.

Eastyn Reeves scored 23 points to lead R.A. Long.

WOODLAND 53, R.A. LONG 48

R.A. LONG — Alyssa Arruda 0, Arianna Maryott 5, Eastyn Reeves 23, Khloe Snair 10, Sadie Allen, Shauncey Flemming 4, Rayana Randall 2, Mya Kirzy 4. Totals 15 (3) 15-22 48.

WOODLAND — Audrey Adams 6, McKenna Flanagan 2, Kaija Olson 1, Kayla Fredricks 11, Payten Foster 4, Kelly Sweyer 2, Dana Glovick 10, Gelina Wakefield 0, Kaily Christensen 15, Emily Dietrich 0, Nicole Guthrie 2. Totals 16 (1) 20-29 53.

R.A. Long 13 11 12 12–48

Woodland 14 12 10 17–53

JV — Woodland won.