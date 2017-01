A A

What happened to fireworks being banned in the city of Vancouver? I live near Vancouver Mall and on New Year’s Eve it was like a war zone, starting at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 12:30 a.m. Then, on the evening of Jan. 1, they started again and went until 9:30 p.m., turning my little dog into a shaking mess. We need to put a stop to these unthoughtful people who blow things up. When will it end?