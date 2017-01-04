Living Hope Church warming center open tonight

A A

Living Hope Church in Vancouver will open tonight as a warming center for homeless people. The National Weather Service in Portland forecasts that temperatures will dip to 23 degrees tonight.

Check-in time is 9 p.m., and people can stay in the church until 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the Council for the Homeless.

The warming center will be held in the church’s chapel at 2533 N.E. Andresen Road. Those seeking shelter in Clark County should call the Council for the Homeless’ Housing Hotline at 360-695-9677.

During recent severe weather Living Hope and the day center at Friends of the Carpenter have opened as warming centers, which act as “pop-up” shelters for people who can’t get a spot at one of the county’s permanent shelters. The three shelters operated by nonprofit Share are consistently full. There are also two Winter Hospitality Overflow shelters at St. Andrew Lutheran Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Vancouver.

Anyone interested in donating coats, hats, gloves, footwear, tarps, sleeping bags and blankets to be given to unsheltered people can drop off items at the church; business hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.