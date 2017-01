A A

PORT ANGELES — A section of Olympic National Park will open for clamming for the first time in five years.

The Kitsap Sun reports that Kalaloch Beach will host 10 razor clamming dates over four months this year starting Sunday and Monday.

The beach was closed in 2011 due to low clam abundance. It opened for three days in 2012 but has been closed since.

Clammers are limited to 15 razor clams per day, regardless of the clams’ size or condition. All clammers must have a 2017 state clamming license.