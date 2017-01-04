High winds cause overnight outages in Clark County

A A

Power has been restored to thousands of customers who experienced outages overnight, most of which were wind-related, according to Clark Public Utilities. About 650 customers remain without power.

The outages, which affected more than 3,500 customers overnight, affected the outlying areas of north Clark County and a majority of those issues were caused by downed lines, trees or limbs, Clark Public Utilities Spoksewoman Erica Erland said.

The biggest outage was in Battle Ground, affecting 1930 customers, Erland said. That outage was reported at 4:45 a.m. and was restored about two hours later. Several other outages in Battle Ground affected an additional 400 customers.

The current outages are mostly in the north part of the county. To report an outage, call 360-992-8000.

“Our crews will continue to work through them as quickly as they safely can,” Erland said.

A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 4 p.m. today.