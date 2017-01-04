PGE delays biomass test at Boardman coal plant

A A

Portland – Portland General Electric said it was forced to delay the much-anticipated, daylong biomass test burn at its coal-fired plant in Boardman due to weather and technical reasons.

The utility is using the test burn to evaluate the economic, environmental and technical feasibility of fueling the plant using wood waste and other biomass instead of coal after its scheduled closure in 2020.

The plan is not without its detractors, including conservation groups who think it’s an environmental disaster in the making, both in terms of emissions and its impact on the management of national forests. Others are deeply skeptical about developing an adequate supply of the material at a reasonable price.

In the meantime, PGE spokesman Steve Corson said the company did proceed with a short series of “test fires” at the plant in early December using a mixture of coal and torrefied biomass. Corson said the experiment went well, and customers were supplied with power produced partially with wood waste on three days. But in the process, it discovered it needed to modify its pulverizers to optimize the use of the wood.

When the mid-December snow and ice events kicked in, the utility didn’t want to undermine the availability of the plant by making the modifications to more of its pulverizers to process the wood briquettes instead of coal.