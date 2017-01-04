Police looking for missing 72-year-old man with memory problems

A A

The Vancouver Police Department asked Wednesday afternoon for people to keep an eye out for a 72-year-old Vancouver man who walked out of his assisted living home in the Image neighborhood around noon that day.

The police said Alfonso Flores Morales left his home in the 3000 block of Northeast 117th Court and didn’t return, ands effort to find him had been unsuccessful.

Morales has dementia and takes regular medication, the police said.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black beanie, blue jeans and black leather shoes, according to the police.

The police asked anyone with information on Morales’ whereabouts to call 911.