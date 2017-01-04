Rotary clubs team up to bring kids shopping

A A

Vancouver Mall — The Rotary Clubs of Vancouver and Greater Clark County took 76 children shopping for winter clothes from J.C. Penney at Vancouver Mall on Dec. 14 as part of the clubs’ fourth annual Santa Clothes program. During the shopping spree, kids picked out new clothes and shoes while staff members from the store provided special shopping assistance and discounts. The children, who came from programs at the Boys & Girls Club, Salvation Army and Bridge the Gap, also received gift bags from the store. The Santa Clothes program is funded by the two Rotary Clubs and grants from Rotary District 5100, which houses clubs in Southwest Washington and northern Oregon.