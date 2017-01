A A

Ogden — Volunteers from Furry Friends spent some time before the holidays wrapping gifts at Barnes and Noble. On Nov. 25, volunteers collected $95 in donations while wrapping, and they collected $113 on Dec. 17 while at the store. The money raised will go toward taking care of the kitties. The nonprofit shelter experienced high medical bills for the cats in their care last year, according to a release from the organization. For more information, visit www.furryfriendswa.org or call 360-993-1097.