Vancouver Public Schools announces makeup days

Vancouver Public Schools announced its snow makeup days.

Due to weather-related closures Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16, students will attend classes an additional four days. They are:

Monday, Jan. 30

Monday, June 19

Tuesday, June 20 – Two-hour early release

Wednesday, June 21 – Two-hour early release, last day of school barring additional closures.

There will be no early release June 15 and 16 as originally scheduled.

Graduation dates won’t be affected.

According to the National Weather Service’s 90-day outlook, this winter has a greater probability to be colder than average, with above normal amounts of precipitation.

There is a slight chance of light snow Wednesday afternoon, as well as a chance of snow and freezing rain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.