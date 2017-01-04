Wickersham named Dept. of Fish and Wildlife captain

A A

STEVENSON — Jeff Wickersham of Stevenson has been promoted to the rank of captain in the state Department of Fish and Wildlife Police and will supervise wildlife law enforcement efforts in six Southwest Washington counties.

Wickersham grew up in Clark County. He is a graduate of Skyview High School. He has a degree in Natural Resource Science with a minor in Criminal Justice from Washington State University in Pullman.

Wickersham started with the agency in 2003. He has been a wildlife police officer in South Bend and Westport.

Before his promotion to captain, Wickersham was a sergeant, based in Stevenson and supervised seven officers in Clark, Skamania and Klickitat counties.

As captain, he will supervise 17 officers in Clark, Skamania, Klickitat, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Lewis counties.