YWCA program receives national certification

Shumway — The YWCA Clark County Court Appointed Special Advocate Program earned a certification by the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association, which recognizes that the program is in compliance with the national court’s high standards for quality child advocacy. The Vancouver-based program started in 1982, and it is currently advocating for 646 children and 379 families, according to a release from the YWCA. Each month, an average of 25 children in the foster care system are assigned an advocate from YWCA Clark County through the program, which is made up of 131 volunteer advocates and 10 paid program specialists. “The National CASA quality assurance process is very rigorous, and reflects our commitment to ensure every child served has a powerful volunteer advocate working on their behalf and a strong program supporting their work,” Tara Perry, CEO of the national association, said in the release. “This certification says YWCA Clark County CASA Program has demonstrated to us the capacity to provide excellent advocacy to the abused and neglected children within their community.” YWCA Clark County recruits and trains new volunteers throughout the year. For more information, contact Wendy Lenz at wlenz@ywcaclarkcounty.org or 360-696-0167.