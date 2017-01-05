Big second quarter sends Prairie boys basketball past Hudson’s Bay

A A

The Prairie boys basketball team knew the game was over at halftime after a near-perfect second quarter Thursday night.

Defend. Rebound. Assist. Score. Repeat.

A four-point contest turned into a 27-point lead at the break, and the Falcons would go on to make it a running clock.

“Any guy who put it up, you felt like it was going in,” said Braiden Broadbent, who scored a career-high 22 points in a 73-29 victory over Hudson’s Bay in a Class 3A Greater St. Helens League game.

Broadbent finished 10 of 14 from the floor, crediting his teammates for finding him for a lot of fast-break lay-ins.

Dante Heitschmidt made three 3-pointers and scored all 11 of his points in the second quarter.

Kameron Osborn made three 3-pointers. Seth Hall did a little bit of everything, with 10 points, six assists, and four steals. Dwayne Stewart grabbed 10 rebounds.

“We have so many guys who can do stuff,” Hall said. “Everyone is so unselfish on this team. We share the ball, and good things happen.”

Such as a near-perfect eight-minute period for the Falcons (9-1, 2-0 GSHL).

The Eagles (3-8, 0-2) hung tough for a quarter, trailing by four points after the first quarter.

“We gave up six offensive rebounds. One of our keys is rebounding,” Hall said. “Coach (Kyle Brooks) kind of chewed us out. After that …”

“We killed it on the boards after that,” Broadbent finished.

Up 23-16, midway through the second quarter, the Falcons scored the next 15 points to take control. Heitschmidt had three 3-pointers in that stretch.

Bay would score to make it 38-18, and then Prairie went to work again, scoring the last seven points of the half for a 45-18 lead. It was a 30-7 third quarter, with the Falcons making 13 of 21 shots.

“You’re not going to get that a lot but it was a great quarter,” Brooks said.

The Falcons then scored the first 14 points of the second-half for a 21-0 run. Broadbent had a three-point play and scored seven of the 14.

The final quarter was played under running-clock rules after the Falcons went up by 40.

It was a combination of solid play on one end and a rough night on the other. The Eagles just missed in a game against Mark Morris earlier this season. They know they can play better than Thursday’s showing.

But in this one, the Eagles went 2 for 28 from 3-point range and their defense did not trouble the Falcons, who only had four turnovers.

This was just a Prairie storm, with the second quarter packing the most intensity.

PRAIRIE 73, HUDSON’S BAY 29

HUDSON’S BAY — Carter Morse 6, Demareya Gipson 6, Quentin Raynor 0, Quadrese Teague 3, Elijah Hoover 4, Myles Artis 2, Palaina Gaspar 1, Jordan Hickman 2, Marcos Cadiz 5. Totals 10-45 (2-28) 7-12 29.

PRAIRIE — Dante Heitschmidt 11, Kameron Osborn 10, Braiden Broadbent 22, Seth Hall 10, Ethan Rouse 0, Josiah Nickel 2, Logan Reed 6, Dwayne Stewart 8, Matthew Kogler 4. Totals 30-61 (9-23) 4-5 73.

Hud. Bay 11 7 6 5–29

Prairie 15 30 18 10–73