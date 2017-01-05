Boys basketball: Kelso 68, Fort Vancouver 45

A A

Fort coach James Ensley called Kelso’s Shaw Anderson (22 points) and Nick Moore “monsters down low” as the Hilanders rolled to a home GSHL 3A victory.

“We couldn’t keep them off the glass,” Ensley said.

The Trappers got to within nine at one stretch in the third quarter after Kelso jumped out to a quick 22-5 first-quarter advantage, but hot shooting by the Hilanders in the fourth quarter pushed the game out of reach for the Trappers.

Miracle Alford-Lewis’ 15 points paced the Trappers.

Kelso 68, Fort Vancouver 45

FORT VANCOUVER — Dakota Jones 0, James Husband Jr 8, Johnny Green 0, Miracle Alford-Lewis 15, Jameel Morton 11, Kyron Lowe-Ash 8, Jayonn Howard 0, Elijah Autry 3, Zeke Block 0, Angel Llanos 0, Josh Johnson 0, Ahmere Green 0. Totals 15 (5) 10-17 45

KELSO — John Roberts 0, Emmitt Kinch 8, Riley Noah 10, Peyton Noah 6, Reece Tack 0, Anders Gamble 0, Christian Huntington 10, Shaw Anderson 22, Nick Moore 12. Totals 26 (4) 8-14 68

Fort 5 13 21 6–45

Kelso 22 13 15 18–68