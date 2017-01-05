Boys basketball: Ridgefield 38, Hockinson 26

A A

In a low-scoring affair throughout, the Spudders put their GSHL 2A victory away with a fourth-quarter run, holding the Hawks to one field goal in over the final eight minutes.

Travis Gottsch paced Ridgefield with 10 points and Spencer Andersen added eight. Hockinson, led by Mason Panfiglio’s six points, was held to eight field goals.

Ridgefield 38, Hockinson 26

RIDGEFIELD — Tim Radosevich 6, Travis Gottsch 10, Andrew Williams 0, Matt Armstrong, Cameron Short 0, Kellen Bringhurst 7, Louden Wardius 7, Spencer Andersen 8. Totals 19 (5) 2-8 38.

HOCKINSON — Devan Riggs 0, Ryder Poverud 0, Matt Henry 0, Sawyer Racanelli 5 Matt Gospe 2, Peyton Brammer 5, Ry Paulsen 4, Micah Paulsen 2, Cameron Venema 2, Mason Panfiglio 6. Totals 8 (0) 10-18 26.

Ridgefield 5 9 12 12–38

Hockinson 7 7 11 3–26

JV — Ridgefield won

C — Hockinson won