Boys basketball: Seton Catholic 80, Columbia-White Salmon 63

A A

Isaiah Parker led five players in double figures with 15 points as the Cougars led this Trico League matchup from start to finish.

Tyler Davis had 14 points, Garrett Wellman and Max Moreland had 12 each and Delano Morgan had 10 for Seton.

SETON CATHOLIC 80, COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON 63

COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON — Trenton Howard 2, Kyle Dean 5, William Gross 17, Lewis Rowlen 6, Eduardo Oriz-Perez 6, Zachary Walker 4, Brady Trullinger 11, Adolfo Alvarez-Padilla 0, Reed Davis 2, Tylan Webster 0, Jose Eudave 10. Totals 21 (6) 15-25 63.

SETON CATHOLIC — Henry Demsky 3, Isaiah Parker 15, Matt Kent 6, Ben Owen 6, Jaden Ephraim 0, Topher Strong 0, Tyler Davis 14, Chris Dumas 0, Delano Morgan 10, Garrett Wellman 12, Max Moreland 12, Andy Olson 2. Totals 30 (6) 14-17 80.

Columbia 13 17 15 18–63

Seton 20 22 18 20–80

JV — Seton Catholic won.