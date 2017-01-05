Boys basketball: Stevenson 54, Castle Rock 44

A A

Austin Brannan and Isaac Hoidal posted double-doubles to get the Bulldogs’ Trico 1A schedule off with a victory on the road in a foul-fested game that saw 52 free throws attempted.

Brannan finished with a game-high 22 points and 15 rebounds and Hoidal added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Stevenson 54, Castle Rock 44

STEVENSON — Ryan Fielding 0, Luke Nichols 9, Austin Brannan 22, Brenden Dillingham 4, Isaac Hoidal 14, Alex Delarosa 5, Brigham Campbell 2, Clayton Hansen 0, Austin Pearson 0. Totals 17 (3) 17-29 54

CASTLE ROCK — Connor Edwards 8, Skyler King 7, Parker Patching 11, Dakota Golden 15, Wolbard 3, Totals 14 (3) 13-23 44

Stevenson 9 17 13 15–54

C. Rock 12 12 7 13–44

JV — Stevenson won